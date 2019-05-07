Melanie M. Ordner

Melanie Michaels Ordner, age 55, of Stratford, beloved wife of William Martin Ordner III, passed away suddenly on May 2, 2019 in New Hampshire. Melanie was born in Bridgeport on August 26, 1963; adored daughter of Maria Kormanik Michaels of Stratford and the late Stephen Joseph Michaels. She was a 1981 graduate of Bunnell High School and earned a BS in Biology from the University of Connecticut in 1985. Melanie was the Senior Clinical Trials Monitor at Dianon Pathology of Shelton, as well as a founding member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Christian Church of Stratford. Melanie was also very proud of donating over four gallons of blood to the Red Cross throughout her life, and continued that legacy after her passing, through being an organ donor. Survivors in addition to her husband of 20 years, and her mother, include her cherished children, Emilia G. Ordner, Magnus M. Ordner, and Stephen A. Ordner all of Stratford, her brother, Gregory Michaels and his wife Janet of Colorado, and sister, Stephanie Jones and her husband Richard of New Jersey, and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be on Friday, May 10th from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. A Requiem Funeral Service will be celebrated by Rev. Michael Macura on Saturday, May 11th at 10 a.m. meeting directly in St. John's Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane, Stratford. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Melanie to St. John's Church or to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037. Published in Connecticut Post on May 7, 2019