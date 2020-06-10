Melinda Ruggiero Trovarelli
Melinda "Millie" Ruggiero Trovarelli, age 93, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Alfred Trovarelli Sr., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on September 20, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Domenica Sullo Ruggiero. Millie was a retired employee of CCL Industries. Millie loved cooking and baking for her family and friends and enjoyed bowling and playing bingo. But most of all she treasured her time spent with her family especially her great-grandchildren. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; the love she gave will always live in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her loving children, Alfred (Fred) Trovarelli Jr., of Stratford, and Donna Lavery and her husband Dennis of Callahan, FL, two cherished grandchildren, Dana Cruz and her husband Greg and Ashley Padgett and her husband Wesley, five adored great-grandchildren, Anthony, Mia and Gulianna Cruz and Zoey and Hadley Padgett, a dedicated niece Annette Kosc and her husband Ray, as well as several additional loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Samuel, Michael, Angelo and Patsy Ruggiero and sisters, Antoinetta Ruggiero, Theresa Swetcky and Philomena Follo. Due to restrictions affecting us all at this time concerning social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made Closer to Free at Yale New Haven Cancer Center, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979. To leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 10, 2020.