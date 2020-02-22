|
Melvin Fogel
Melvin Fogel, age 90, of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, beloved husband of the late Fransena Hughes-Fogel, passed away on February 15, 2020.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Samuel and Sadie Edelsteine Fogel. His family moved to Bridgeport, where he graduated from Harding High School in 1950. Melvin served his country in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After returning to his family's Fairfield home, he worked several companies including Casco and Underwood Corp before his 30 year career as an employee of the U.S. Postal Service. He was a president for the United States Postal Workers Union Local 222, as well as, serving on the union's state legislative and PAC coordinator. Melvin enjoyed baseball from an early age. In his retirement, he was involved in his local veteran organizations and was a board member of the Garden Apartments.
He will be remembered by his step son, Waine Hughes, of Westport; his brother, Irving Fogel, of CA; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 12-130 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. At 1:30 p.m., a prayer service will be officiated by Pastor Moritzka Stevenson followed by his interment with military honor in Lawncroft Cemetery.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 23, 2020