Meredith Hynek Riordan, age 97 of Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019. She was born on September 20, 1921 in Tama, IA to the late John and Barbara Hynek. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, George T. Riordan. She is survived by her loving children, Thomas (Victoria) of Marco Island, FL, Brian (Carol) of Stamford, CT, Stephen (Patricia) of Sarasota, FL, Gerald (Kay) of Atlanta, GA, John (Angela) of Sarasota, FL, Meredith of Stamford, CT, and Kevin (Kerry) of Hingham, MA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Meaghan, Timothy, Jennifer, Michael, Kelly, Maureen, Kaeleigh, Melissa, Kevin, Thomas, Cole and Grant, her great-grandchildren Blake and Ella, along with several nieces and nephews. After attending secretarial school in Minnesota, she moved to Washington D.C. to work for the CIA and later for the FBI, where she met her husband. They moved to San Francisco, San Antonio, Indianapolis, Gary, and finally to Trumbull, where they resided for 43 years. After raising her children, she worked as the parish secretary for Christ the King Church in Trumbull for 23 years. A celebration of life mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Ave., Trumbull, CT 06611. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 5, 2019