Merete (Rita) Farup
Merete (Rita) Farup, age 89 of Trumbull, the beloved widow of Stig Farup, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Merete was born in Copenhagen, Demark on October 13, 1930 to the late Sven and Elsebet (Jantzen) Johnsen. After graduating from the University of Copenhagen, Merete accepted a position with the Danish Ministry for Foreign Affairs at Christiansborg Palace. One year later she transferred to the Danish Mission to the United Nations in New York City. Merete soon met Stig, the love of her life. He proposed after eleven dates. They were married at the little church around the corner and enjoyed 56 years of marriage. Merete dedicated her life to raising her family in Weston CT, before retiring to Cape Cod with her beloved Stig. Merete was a gifted photographer, loved needlepoint and cross stitch. Merete was an avid volunteer and enjoyed working with the Ladies Aid at Dennis Union Church on the Cape. She is survived by three daughters, Susanne Birdsall and her husband Steve of Kansas; Catherine Merete Farup of Trumbull, CT; Christina Elsebet Farup of Duxbury, Massachusetts; and one son, Sven Jeffrey Farup of Trumbull CT; four grandchildren, Jennifer Birdsall, Stephanie Young, Kristian and Josephine Cunningham; and two nieces Maria and Kristina. In addition to her husband and parents, Merete was predeceased by a brother, Finn Johnsen. A memorial service to celebrate Merete's life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 2, 2020.