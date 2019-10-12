Connecticut Post Obituaries
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church
5458 Park Avenue
Bridgeport, CT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church
5458 Park Avenue
Bridgeport, CT
1926 - 2019
Meryane Uysal Obituary
Meryane Uysal
On Friday, October 11, 2019, Meryane Uysal loving wife and mother of six children passed away at the age of 93, at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Meryane was born in 1926 in Antioch, Turkey to Mihail and Cemile Keklik. She married George Uysal and they raised their six children in Turkey. Meryane is survived by her children Viyolet Sevinc, Jizel Uysal, Micheline Boyaci and her husband George, John Uysal and his wife Semire, Jemma Ozipekci and her husband Risel, Hulya Keklik and her husband Zuheyr. She is also survived by thirteen of her grandchildren, who live in different countries around the world.
The Rite of Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11am at St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church, 5458 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, with the Archpriest Father Romanos Malouf officiating followed by interment in St. John Cemetery, Monroe. Calling hours will take place on Tuesday morning from 9:30am until time of service in the church. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St, Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas Church in memory of Meryane. For online condolences and memorial tributes, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2019
