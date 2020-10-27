Michael A. Dean III

Michael A. Dean, III, age 62, formerly of Easton, CT, passed away at his home in Honaunau, Hawaii on October 18, 2020. Michael was born in Bridgeport, CT on July 13, 1958. He was the son of the late Dr. and Mrs. Michael A. Dean. Michael graduated from Choate-Rosemary Hall and Tulane University. He was an avid reader and conversationalist, well versed in history, current events, politics and sports. He was a kind and gentle soul who will be greatly missed by his four sisters, Barbara Pulie of Easton, CT, Doreen (Richard) Haskell of Milford, CT, Deborah (Michael) Zahornacky of Shelton, CT and most especially by Diane Dean with whom he resided in Honaunau, Hawaii. He is also survived by 42 nieces and nephews. Private services and interment in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum Trumbull, CT will be held at a later date.



