Michael A. DeDonato
Michael A. DeDonato, age 95, of Trumbull, beloved husband of the late Mary (Zawacki) passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on July 29, 1924, he was the son of the late Dominic and Anna (Minotti) DeDonato. Michael joined the United States Army and proudly served his country during World War II. During his time in the Army, he was the recipient of the "Golden Gloves" in military boxing competitions. Michael met his wife, Mary of 63 years on Thanksgiving evening (1946) at the Ritz Ballroom in Bridgeport. Throughout their marriage they continued to enjoy dancing to the big band music that they loved. For the nearly 70 years they were a couple, they remained devoted to each other and cherished every day they spent together. Before retirement Michael designed and sold neon signs. In his final years, Michael moved to Spring Meadows (an Independent and Assisted Living Community) in Trumbull. He will be remembered by the residents, aides and staff as a "real gentleman," a man always willing to help others and expressed kind words to everyone he met. He always had a cookie in his pocket for any dog he might encounter. Michael will be missed greatly by all who knew him. Survivors include his two children: his daughter, Nancy DeDonato Jones, of Stratford; his son, Dr. Donald DeDonato and his wife, Susan, of Illinois; four grandchildren: Robert Jones and his wife, Lauren, of Princeton, Christina Jones and her fiance, Thomas Ravensburg of Colorado, Mark DeDonato and his wife, Sarah, and David DeDonato and his fiancee, Kaycee McDonald, as well as two cherished great-grandchildren, Olivia DeDonato and Dominic DeDonato, all of IIllinois. He was predeceased by his sister Loretta Feola, of Stratford.
A funeral service and interment with full military honors will be held privately. Arrangements are in care of the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family at a Celebration of Michael's Life. Time and details of this event will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Pl., Trumbull, CT 06611, where Michael and his wife enjoyed going to for many years together. To leave an online condolence, visit us a www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 19, 2020