Michael A. Jackson

Michael A. Jackson, age 51, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23rd at Griffin Hospital after a short illness. He was born June 6, 1967 in Bridgeport, CT. Michael is survived by his parents, Ann & Michael, his brother Andrew and his wife Katherine and their three children, Claire, Emily and Drew; his brother Timothy and Atalaya and their three children, Nicholas, Noah and Natalie; his Uncle Michael in England, many cousins and close friends.

After graduating from Shelton High School, Michael worked for a short time at an anodizing company before getting his electrical license and becoming a very successful electrician. He had his own business and worked for many years.

Michael loved the outdoors, fishing, swimming and especially biking. He was a collector of many things. Michael had a great love for people and animals, was always willing to help anyone in need and enjoyed many fun times with his nieces and nephews. His infectious smile and warm heart will remain with us forever.

A Memorial Service celebrating Michael's life will take place at the First United Methodist Church, 188 Rocky Rest Road, Shelton on Wednesday, June 12th at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael's name to the Connecticut Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave, Bridgeport 06610 (beardsleyzoo.org "support us") or the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111 (cthumane.org). Published in Connecticut Post on June 5, 2019