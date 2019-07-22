Michael Ann Hay

Michael Ann Hay, 77 of Fairfield and formerly of Westport, the beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Hay, passed away at home on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born in New York to the late Joan and Charles S. Schnelle, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

Mikey was a graduate of Staples High School and was an integral volunteer on the Reunion Committee, Class of 1959. She loved to travel and especially liked to accompany the Knights of Columbus trips planned by her stepson-in-law, John Benard. She also enjoyed family vacations in Westbrook on the Connecticut coast. A faithful communicant at Holy Family Church, Mikey could always be found volunteering at many church events. She was an avid reader, particularly mystery novels and always enjoyed a good PBS Masterpiece special.

Michael Ann is survived by her loving children, Alicia Nilson and her husband, Greg, Jennifer Barrett, Christopher Barrett and his wife Jessica, and Sarah Barrett. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Michael, Edward and Charles Barrett and Marigrace Nilson. She is also survived by her former husband, William L.D. Barrett, and many extended relatives and old, new and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Charles S. Schnelle, Jr.

Friends may greet her family Friday, July 26, 2019 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Rd. in Fairfield Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Rd. in Fairfield followed by interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park in Hamden.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Rd., Fairfield, CT 06825. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 23, 2019