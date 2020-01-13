Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Baldyga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Baldyga

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Baldyga Obituary
Michael Baldyga
Michael Baldyga, age 63, of Easton, passed away on January 10, 2020 in his home. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 16, from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17, at 11 a.m. in Holy Family Church 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield, with his interment to follow in Lawncroft Cemetery. Michael's complete obituary is forthcoming. To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -