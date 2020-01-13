|
|
Michael Baldyga
Michael Baldyga, age 63, of Easton, passed away on January 10, 2020 in his home. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 16, from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17, at 11 a.m. in Holy Family Church 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield, with his interment to follow in Lawncroft Cemetery. Michael's complete obituary is forthcoming. To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 14, 2020