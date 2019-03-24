Michael J. Balint

Michael J. Balint, age 53, of Milford passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Milford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Melanie Wanciak Balint. Born in Bridgeport on March 3, 1966, he was a son of William Balint of Trumbull and the late Kathleen Zawesza Balint. Michael obtained his Master's degree in business administration from Sacred Heart University before working as a credit analyst for Citizens Bank in Bridgeport. He was fitness oriented and loved to spend time in the gym working out. He also enjoyed mountain biking and listening to music from the 80's, especially KISS. His greatest enjoyment was found in the time he spent with his wife and family. He was a loving and devoted son, husband, brother, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his father and his beloved wife of 24 years, Melanie, other survivors include his brother, William Balint and his wife Corrine of Stratford, his sister, Paula Passero and her husband Philip of Trumbull, his brothers-in-law, David Wanciak and his wife Linda of Milford and Randy Wanciak and his wife Barbara of PA, his nephews, Philip Connor and David, Kevin and Brian Wanciak and nieces, Brianna Kathleen and Alexandria Rose Passero. He will be sorely missed by his faithful canine companion, Vinnie but is now reunited with his beloved Jessie, who left him four years ago. In addition to his mother, he was also predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, Phillip and Sophie Wanciak.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd., Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Mount St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111.