Michael Banik
Michael Banik, age 93, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Stewart Banik, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Arden House in Hamden. Born in Bridgeport on February 3, 1926 to the late John and Milona (Yavarowski) Banik, he served in the Army during WWII and was a 28-year veteran of the Stratford Fire Department, retiring in 1982. Mike was very active in sports, coaching the church basketball and softball teams and active in Little League with his son Bob. He was past president of the Stratford Fire Department Union for many years, past vice president of the Town of Stratford Retirees. He was very active in his beloved church, as a Board of Director and Church Officer. Mike was a devoted son, brother, father, grandfather and uncle. Survivors include his devoted son, Robert Banik and his wife Denise, his grandsons, Jason and Jordan Banik, his granddaughter, Kristren Haffke-Palumbo and her husband Nicholas and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, Mike was predeceased, by his sisters, Mary Kosa, and Sue Golias, his brother, John Banik and his wonderful beloved children, Debra, Donna-Jo and Michael. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10AM directly in the Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, Mill Hill Avenue Bridgeport, for a Requiem Funeral Service. Interment will be private in St. John's Cemetery Stratford. Calling hours have been omitted. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Those desiring may make donations in Mike's memory to St. John's "R" Club Scholarship Fund. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 18, 2019