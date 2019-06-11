Michael J. Benevento Sr.

Michael J. "Bentley" Benevento, Sr. age 68, of Milford, died on June 9, 2019.

He was born on October 18, 1950 in Milford and was the son of the late Frank and Wanda Benevento. Mr. Benevento was a U.S. Navy veteran and served during the Vietnam Era. He was a home remodeling contractor for most of his life. He was also the former owner of Bentley's Hobby Shop in Devon for over 10 years. Mr. Benevento is survived by his devoted son, Michael J. Benevento, Jr. and his wife Natalie of Vernon and his sister Jacqueline Ernst of Florida. His brother, Frank Benevento predeceased him.

A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held on Saturday, June 15th from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a sharing of memories at 11:30 a.m. in the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. Interment will be private. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary