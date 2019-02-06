Michael BonTempo, Jr.

Michael BonTempo, Jr., age 68, of Meriden, Connecticut, passed away on February 2, 2019. He was born in New Haven on November 13, 1950, to Michael and Marie (Pacelli) BonTempo of East Haven, brother to Marshall and Patricia. Michael graduated from Notre Dame High School and received both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Southern Connecticut State College. He lived most of his life in Connecticut, but also lived in Southern California for six years. Michael was the proud father of three sons, Michael III (Danielle), James, and Jonathon, and grandfather of two grandsons, Nicholas and Christopher. Michael was the Health Educator at Jared Eliot Middle School in Clinton for 32 years and president of the Clinton Education Association for six years. He was the originator of several innovative programs during his tenure, including the Peer Puppeteers, featured in the Disney documentary, "Friends for Life: Living with AIDS," through which middle school students taught elementary students about HIV/AIDS and other health issues. In October of 2017, he received the All-Star Award in Prevention from the Connecticut Association of Prevention Professionals, of which he was a lifetime and founding member. He also coached several sports, including basketball, football, and baseball. Michael lived for learning. At the dinner table he would often ask his children, "What did you learn today that you didn't know yesterday?" To colleagues he would remark that all of his efforts were "for the students." And in a Favorite Teacher Letter, one student wrote that Mr. BonTempo was his favorite teacher because he "understands us." Michael will always be remembered for his smile and sense of humor. Through his life and work, he had a positive impact on many people and multiple generations of families. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., New Haven. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 29 Wooster Pl. (Meet directly at church). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA (aspca.org) or Regional Hospice and Palliative Care (regionalhospicect.org).