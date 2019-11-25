Connecticut Post Obituaries
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
his dealership
915 Boston Post Rd
Milford , CT
View Map
Michael Brockman


1945 - 2019
Michael Brockman Obituary
Michael L. Brockman
Michael Leeroy Brockman, age 74, of Westport, CT, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Born August 7, 1945 in Orlando, FL, the son of the late Sula, a homemaker, and Holmes Brockman, an air traffic controller, he was raised in Central Florida and graduated from Edgewater High School in 1963. Michael entered the U.S. Army and became an educator and nuclear weapons specialist. He graduated from the University of Central Florida in 1975. Michael worked as Road Test Editor at Motor Trend Magazine while living in Los Angeles. He began racing professionally in 1979 and competed in events such as the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He went on to work as an actor and stuntman in films such as Harry & Son (1984), Fat Man And Little Boy (1989), Road to Perdition (2002) among others. Michael moved to Connecticut and had two children Keleigh (b. 1996) and Spencer (b. 2000). He lived and worked in CT until his passing, and was currently the owner of Mazda of Milford. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Suzanne Brockman Bunce. A celebration of Michael's life will be held on Sunday, December 8th, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at his dealership, 915 Boston Post Rd. in Milford, CT. If you would like to attend, please contact his children or email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a contribution in Michael's memory to the Boggy Creek Gang Camp, 30500 Brantley Branch Rd., Eustis, FL 32736. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 26, 2019
