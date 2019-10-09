|
Michael Thomas Matthew Cassese Jr.
Michael Thomas Matthew Cassese Jr., age 26 of Derby, CT, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Michael was born February 9, 1993 in Derby, CT, the beloved son of Michael Cassese Sr. and Lisa (Mestre) Lao. Michael proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard for six years.
Michael was a kind and outgoing young man. He loved fishing, playing dominoes, and card games. He was very athletic. Michael enjoyed playing sports and often worked on cars with his father. Michael was always willing to help others and was happiest while spending time with his family. He will be missed deeply by all who had the honor of knowing him.
Michael was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Jamie and Darleane Mestre.
Michael is survived by his: mother, Lisa Mestre-Lao and step father, Joel Lao; father, Michael and step mother, Krista Cassese; paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Karen Cassese; eleven siblings, Alejandro Mestre, Robert Reno Jr., Brendon Lao, Matthew Cassese, Nikolas Reno, Victoria Reno, Elizabeth Reno, Andrew Lao, Evangelina Lao, Fransika Mestre, Joellisa Lao; fiancée, Rebecca Hernandez; two dogs, Max and Sky; and a host of extended family and friends to cherish his memory.
Friends may greet the family on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at Community Funeral Chapels, 798 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT. 06604 Tel: 203-334-9999. Interment will follow with full military honors at Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery, 219 New Haven Ave., Derby, CT 06418. Share a special memory or light a virtual candle at communityfuneralchapels.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 10, 2019