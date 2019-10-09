Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Funeral Chapels
798 Park Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 334-9999
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Community Funeral Chapels
798 Park Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cassese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Cassese


1993 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Cassese Obituary
Michael Thomas Matthew Cassese Jr.
Michael Thomas Matthew Cassese Jr., age 26 of Derby, CT, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Michael was born February 9, 1993 in Derby, CT, the beloved son of Michael Cassese Sr. and Lisa (Mestre) Lao. Michael proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard for six years.
Michael was a kind and outgoing young man. He loved fishing, playing dominoes, and card games. He was very athletic. Michael enjoyed playing sports and often worked on cars with his father. Michael was always willing to help others and was happiest while spending time with his family. He will be missed deeply by all who had the honor of knowing him.
Michael was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Jamie and Darleane Mestre.
Michael is survived by his: mother, Lisa Mestre-Lao and step father, Joel Lao; father, Michael and step mother, Krista Cassese; paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Karen Cassese; eleven siblings, Alejandro Mestre, Robert Reno Jr., Brendon Lao, Matthew Cassese, Nikolas Reno, Victoria Reno, Elizabeth Reno, Andrew Lao, Evangelina Lao, Fransika Mestre, Joellisa Lao; fiancée, Rebecca Hernandez; two dogs, Max and Sky; and a host of extended family and friends to cherish his memory.
Friends may greet the family on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at Community Funeral Chapels, 798 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT. 06604 Tel: 203-334-9999. Interment will follow with full military honors at Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery, 219 New Haven Ave., Derby, CT 06418. Share a special memory or light a virtual candle at communityfuneralchapels.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now