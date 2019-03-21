Michael A. Cerulo, Sr.

Michael A. Cerulo, Sr., a resident of Trumbull Connecticut, passed away March 18, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bridgeport, CT May 30, 1929, the son of Carmela Passariello and Michael Cerulo, he served in the U.S.Navy and was a 38 year employee at Avco Lycoming/Textron in Stratford until his retirement in March 1990. He will best be known for the love and dedication for his family, attention to detail and perfection, strong will, and passion to travel. Diagnosed with lung cancer in 2004, he defied the odds to lead a happy and healthy life until the disease reoccurred. He leaves behind his wife of 63 years Carol, his sister Rose Mihok, his son Michael Cerulo, Jr. and his wife Renate, daughter Cheryl-Ann Mandolfo and her husband Anthony, son Kevin Cerulo and his girlfriend Kathleen McGovern, granddaughter Cristina Tenney and her husband Matthew, grandson Jamie Quaranta, granddaughter Janeen Cerulo-Atkins and her husband Bryant, granddaughter's Elise Quaranta and boyfriend Jonathan Turco, granddaughter, Alyssa Mandolfo, great-grandchildren Anthony Michael Atkins, Ava Grace Tenney, Aiden Philip Provencher, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 12:30 p.m. in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Development Office Manager, 633 Third Ave., New York, NY 10017. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary