Michael Albert Cipriano
July 8, 1969 - August 16, 2020
Friends are invited to attend a walk through visitation on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Wearing of facial masks and social distancing protocol must be followed. Per COVID-19 guidelines, a maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the building at any time. Please pay your respects and exit without lingering so that others may also enter the building.
For a full obituary and to express condolences online, visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
.