Michael Danko
Michael Danko, age 88, of Derby, beloved husband of Patricia Martin Danko, passed away on May 22, 2020 in Hewitt Health Center, Shelton. Mike was born in Bridgeport on November 1, 1931 to the late Michael and Anna (Serbin) Danko and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Stratford High School and was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Mike was retired from the Town of Stratford where he served as the Supervisor of Parks for many years. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 64 years, include his devoted daughters, Jo Marie Kochiss (Al Girard), Teresa Buonomo and Anne Feminella, 5 cherished grandchildren, Jeffrey Kochiss (Jessica), Matthew Kochiss (Jennifer), Mary Marshall (David), Ryan Feminella, and Elijah Buonomo, and 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his son-in-law, Ken Kochiss, and brothers, John, Stephen, and George. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. A memorial service to celebrate Mike's life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2020.