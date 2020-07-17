Michael DeCarlo

Michael J. DeCarlo

Michael J. DeCarlo age 84. Beloved Husband of Barbara R. (Harris) DeCarlo, passed away July 14, 2020 in the Vitas Hospice Unit in Winter Garden, Florida.

Born and raised in Bridgeport, CT. The son of the late Anthony & Thelma (Patterson) DeCarlo. Mike served in the US Navy aboard the Aircraft carrier, USS Ticonderoga. Mike was a Lieutenant with the Bridgeport Police Department, where he retired after 30 years. He moved his family to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where he enjoyed playing golf.

Mike is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Barbara (Harris) DeCarlo. His Brother, Gregory (Rose) DeCarlo. His seven children, Nicole, Anthony (Jamie), Michele, Kathy (Vinny), Barbara, William DeCarlo and Maria (Mike) Stickney, and close family friend Theresa Slate.

His four grandsons, Stephen (Beth) and Sean Meyer and Jaxson and Austin Stickney and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his brothers, John, Anthony, and Joseph DeCarlo. His "Little Buddy", Jack Slate. His in-laws, Bud & Loretta Harris, and his first wife, Joanne.

Mikes Official Memorial Service will take place on Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church

50 Donovan Lane, Shelton, CT 06484

The Family will meet guests at 9:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the Family requests donations please be made in Mike's Memory to Vitas (2201 Lucien Way Suite 100, Maitland, Florida 32751).

The State of Connecticut requests all attendees please wear a face mask.



