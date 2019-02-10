Michael G. Demchak

Michael G. Demchak, age 94, of Wallingford, entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 4, 2019 in Masonicare of Wallingford. He was predeceased by his loving wife Mary (Figula) Demchak. Michael was born in Bridgeport to the late George and Helen (Kosch) Demchak. He was a long-time resident of Bridgeport, Connecticut before moving to Wallingford. Michael was a communicant of St. John's Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church in Bridgeport. He was a graduate of Harding High School and was a United States World War II Army veteran. Michael was awarded numerous citations and decorations while in the service. They included the Asiatic Pacific Theater Campaign Ribbon, American Theater Campaign Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, and the Victory Medal. He was recently honored with the Connecticut Veterans Wartime Service Medal. Upon his honorable discharge, he worked at General Electric in Bridgeport and then at US Baird Machinery Corporation in Stratford. He was an avid bowler and golfer as well as a member of the North End Bethany Senior Center. Survivors include his beloved children, Gary Demchak and his wife Cynthia and Darlene Gallagher and her husband Dennis, grandchildren Christina and Gregory Demchak, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Mary Shomsky, Helen Karaffa, Ann Vayser, and his brother George Demchak. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all the nurses and caregivers on Wooster 2 at Masonicare, for their care and compassion. A private funeral service and interment will take place at the convenience of the family. Those who desire may make a memorial donation in memory of Michael to the . Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary