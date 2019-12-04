|
Michael E. Balestrieri
Michael E. Balestrieri, of Monroe, CT passed away suddenly on December 1, 2019 while vacationing in Florida. He is survived by his devoted wife Larisa, his beloved mother Mary Lou, his beloved brother Richard and sister-in-law Rose, his adored nieces Lauren and Alyssa, his mother-in-law Ludmila, sister-in-law Olga, nephews Maxim and Igor, many cousins both here and abroad, his favorite godsons Devon and Anthony, and by his four-legged companion and fellow traveler Niko. Michael will be mourned by a multitude of friends and business associates too numerous to mention. He was predeceased by his beloved father Eugene R. Balestrieri and his special cousin Laura Balestrieri. Michael was a graduate of Trumbull High School and attended Norwalk Technical College. He was Vice President of Balestrieri & Sons, Inc., a trucking service company founded with his father in 1987. He was also a senior member of the Long Hill Volunteer Fire Department and an avid New York Yankee fan. He recently took his dream trip to Italy with Larisa. Those wishing to honor his memory may do so with donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Avenue, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery, Fairfield. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 5, 2019