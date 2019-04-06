Connecticut Post Obituaries
Michael E. Ruderman

Michael E. Ruderman Obituary
Michael E. Ruderman
Michael E. Ruderman, age 68 of Shelton, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Ruderman was born in Bridgeport, a son of the late Harry and Bernice Ruderman, and was a graduate of Bullard Havens Regional Vocational Technical School. Mr. Ruderman was a proud Veteran, having served in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Mr. Ruderman was associated with the City of Bridgeport for many years as a fire-fighter and later promoted to Fire Inspector. He is survived by his beloved wife, Deborah DiLisio Ruderman, his cherished brother, Charles Ruderman and his wife Lisa of Trumbull, their children Danielle and Tyler, Michael's niece, Cori and her husband Dave Andrade, and great-niece Abby. Michael is also survived by his aunts, Ruthe Greenstein and Adele Ruderman, and cousins, Lauri and Marc Greenstein, Susan Maskel, Sandy and Mike Schwartz, Marjie and Ken Jackson, and Martin Ruderman.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM from The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road in Fairfield, with interment following at Lawncroft Cemetery on Black Rock Tpke. in Fairfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to any Animal Rescue association.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 6, 2019
