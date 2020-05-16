Michael C. Gallagher
Michael C. Gallagher, age 53, of Orange, passed away on May 12, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on Christmas Eve, 1966, he was the beloved son of Carol A. Gallagher and the late Richard E. Gallagher. Michael was a graduate of Foran High School in Milford, Class of 1985. Michael was a great businessman and real estate agent who valued hard work, trust, and a person's word. He began his working career at Santec Corporation of Milford in 1987 working as machinist and shop manager for 10 years. He then began a 23-year long career as a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Frascatore Realty, selling and buying homes for families across Fairfield County and the state of Connecticut. Michael was a devoted son, brother, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He was a loving and caring person who taught the importance of love for your family and most importantly, forgiveness of others. Michael was a loud and fun person with bright and endless humor; the life of the room. His family and friends will remember him for his charming and witty spirit that brought them laughter that will provide endless memories for us all to cherish. In addition to his loving mother, Carol, Mike will leave behind two children, John (Victoria) and Shane; a beloved grandchild, Ryan; brothers John, James (Mary), Tony (Lina), and Rick; sisters Emily and Donna; former wife and friend Karen; many nieces and nephews, and an endless number of friends. He was predeceased by his daughter, Shannon L. Gallagher and paternal father, Richard E. Gallagher. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, a private funeral and interment service will be held for the immediate family. Mike will be interred in Mount St. Peter Cemetery in Derby next to his beloved daughter. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 16, 2020.