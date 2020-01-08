|
Michael Anthony Gregory
Michael Anthony Gregory, age 30 of Bridgeport, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Griffin Hospital.
Michael was born July 31, 1989 in Bridgeport, CT, the beloved son of Victoria Mitchell and Miguel Gregory.
He was a dedicated father, son, brother, and friend. Michael is survived by his children; Mikaiya Gregory-Mitchell and Kyson Gregory.
Interment will be held privately. Arrangements are entrusted to Community Funeral Chapels, 798 Park Ave. Bridgeport, CT. 06604 Tel: 203-334-9999. Share a special memory or light a virtual candle at communityfuneralchapels.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 9, 2020