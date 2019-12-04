|
|
Michael Hamulak
Michael Hamulak, age 73, of Shelton, entered into rest on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Bishop Wicke Health Center in Shelton. He was the beloved husband of 48 years of Elaine (Oko) Hamulak. Michael was born in Derby on April 5, 1946, son of the late Michael and Pauline (Zeynder) Hamulak, and lived in Shelton for over 40 years.
He worked as the Parts Manager at Miller Nissan in Fairfield. Mike was a longtime Mets fan and an avid WFAN listener. He always enjoyed visiting with his many friends and was known in the neighborhood as "Mayor Mike". He also loved spending time with his dog Belle.
He is the beloved father of Renee, Tracey, and Kylene Hamulak. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Mike was predeceased by his sister, Beverly Hamulak.
Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A service will begin in the funeral home Friday at 7:00 PM, with Rev. Ciprian Bejan officiating.
At the request of the family, memorial contributions can be made to the Shelton Animal Shelter, 11 Brewster Lane, Shelton, CT 06484.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 5, 2019