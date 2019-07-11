Michael Istvan

Michael (Mickey) Istvan, age 75, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of LeeAnn Pilato Istvan, passed away on July 9, 2019 in Connecticut Hospice, Branford. Mickey was born in Bridgeport on May 21, 1944 to the late Michael and Anna (Musbek) Istvan Sr. and has been a lifelong area resident. He was retired from Sikorsky Aircraft, and enjoyed taking trips to the casino. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 42 years, include his devoted daughters, Tina Sargent and her husband Brian of Stratford, and Stacy Cardia of Winstead, 5 cherished grandchildren, Kirstin Barbary, Katerina Cardia, Jason, Matthew, and Jenna Sargent, 2 brothers, Donald Istvan and William Istvan a sister, Susan Istvan, all of Bridgeport and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mickey was predeceased by his brother, David. Friends may visit with Mickey's family on Monday, July 15th from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. All other services will be private. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 14, 2019