Michael J Kalagian Jr
03/18/1943 -07/14/2020Mr. Michael John Kalagian Jr., 77, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Ocoee, Florida with his children at his side after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Michael was born and raised in Bridgeport, Connecticut, son of the late Michael J. Kalagian Sr. and Helen Kalagian (Kravac). Mike married his high school sweetheart Gladys "Corkie" Kalagian (James) straight out of school. In his early years, he worked as a baker, a talent his friends and family benefited from for decades, before later going on to serve the City of Bridgeport as a police officer for 28 years. Mike was a lifelong hunter and avid Yankee fan. He loved camping and traveled every summer with his family to Kampersville in Salisbury, Vermont, where Mike and Corkie formed countless close friendships and even worked seasonally in retirement. He made friends everywhere he went with his outgoing demeanor and quick wit. He is survived by his two children, Daniel Kalagian and his wife Priscila of Ocoee, Florida and Christine McCabe and her husband Kevin of East Hartford. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Melissa Mancini and her husband Anthony, Cassidy, Kaleb, Dylan, Aidan, Brooke and Grace, as well as his sisters, Barbara Raimundo and her husband Jack and Joann Salamon and her husband Bob, along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his loving family, Mike also leaves behind many friends he loved like family, including Dawn Cuminotto and Al Meraz, as well as his first daughter-in-law, Karen Kalagian and his many wonderful neighbors. Michael was predeceased by Corkie, his beloved wife of 60 years in December and their eldest son Michael in 1977. He was also preceded in death by his brother John Kalagian and sister-in-law Theresa Kalagian (Poppa). A celebration of life will be held at a time when family and friends can gather safely to share our memories of him. The family requests that those wishing to remember Mike donate to the Alzheimer's Association
in his memory.