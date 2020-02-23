|
Michael J. Marcell, Sr.
Michael J. Marcell, Sr. age 88, of Stratford, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Yale-New Haven Hospital with his loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband of 58 years of Helen (Belair) Marcell. Michael was born in Bridgeport on August 22, 1931, son of the late Salvatore and Angelina (Borelli) Marcello, and lived in Stratford since 1960. He worked for Amtrak before starting his own business, Mike and Joe Lawn Service, which he ran from 1984 to 2014. Mike loved working his business and spending time with his family at Sunday dinners, boating, and camping in Mass. He also loved vacationing with his family and seeing the country riding on the Amtrak trains. Michael, loving and devoted to his family, will be forever missed. He is the beloved father of Michael Marcell, Joe Marcell, and Pat Kotenski and her husband Dick. He also leaves two cherished grandchildren, Jessica Bouchard, Sherry Kotenski and Dakota Neumon, and his great-grandchild Connor Colburn. He was predeceased by a grandson, Richard Kotenski. Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. On Thursday his procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Church in Stratford. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in Stratford. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 24, 2020