Michael J. McKeon

Michael J. McKeon, 67 of Fairfield, CT passed away suddenly on April 28, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born on January 28, 1953 to the late Rutledge and Dorothy McKeon, Michael was the youngest of six siblings. He attended Fairfield schools and graduated Roger Ludlowe High School in 1973. Michael adored nature, animals, and most of all, family. He was a quiet man with a large heart that was always willing to help. Michael will be missed by his surviving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grand-niece, and great-grandnephews. Due to COVID-19, arrangements will be made by the family at a later date.



