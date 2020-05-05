Michael J. McKeon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. McKeon
Michael J. McKeon, 67 of Fairfield, CT passed away suddenly on April 28, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born on January 28, 1953 to the late Rutledge and Dorothy McKeon, Michael was the youngest of six siblings. He attended Fairfield schools and graduated Roger Ludlowe High School in 1973. Michael adored nature, animals, and most of all, family. He was a quiet man with a large heart that was always willing to help. Michael will be missed by his surviving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grand-niece, and great-grandnephews. Due to COVID-19, arrangements will be made by the family at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved