Michael J. Raslavsky
Michael Jason Raslavsky, age 40 of Stratford, passed away peacefully at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife Jessica Montanez, his daughter Sophia Raslavksy, mother Nancy Anzalone and her husband Mario. Brothers Joseph Raslavsky and Sam Wellington, brother-in-law Ricky Montanez and his wife Annalisa, his grandfather John Laufer, Goddaughter Sarah Yatsinko, Godmother Barbara Lill, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father John Raslavsky and his beloved grandmother Rachel Laufer.
Michael was an avid Chicago Bears fan and the self proclaimed "Oracle" of fantasy football. He loved vacationing with his family in Myrtle Beach and his three dogs Bentley, Layla and Chole. He was an electrician with Holzner Electrical for many years. He will be truly missed by his friends and family.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, September, 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m -8:00 p.m at Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford, CT. Funeral services will be private as requested by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made for his daughter Sophia Raslavskys future education at P.O. Box 251 Stratford, CT 06615.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 10, 2019