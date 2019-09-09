Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 375-0798
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Raslavsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Raslavsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Raslavsky Obituary
Michael J. Raslavsky
Michael Jason Raslavsky, age 40 of Stratford, passed away peacefully at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife Jessica Montanez, his daughter Sophia Raslavksy, mother Nancy Anzalone and her husband Mario. Brothers Joseph Raslavsky and Sam Wellington, brother-in-law Ricky Montanez and his wife Annalisa, his grandfather John Laufer, Goddaughter Sarah Yatsinko, Godmother Barbara Lill, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father John Raslavsky and his beloved grandmother Rachel Laufer.
Michael was an avid Chicago Bears fan and the self proclaimed "Oracle" of fantasy football. He loved vacationing with his family in Myrtle Beach and his three dogs Bentley, Layla and Chole. He was an electrician with Holzner Electrical for many years. He will be truly missed by his friends and family.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, September, 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m -8:00 p.m at Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford, CT. Funeral services will be private as requested by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made for his daughter Sophia Raslavskys future education at P.O. Box 251 Stratford, CT 06615.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
Download Now