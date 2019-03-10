|
Michael J. Sosnowski
Michael James Sosnowski, a.k.a. Dickie, 62, of Black Rock, Bridgeport, CT, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born in Bridgeport on January 7, 1957, a son of Olga (Melko) Sosnowski of Fairfield, CT and the late Albert Sosnowski.
In addition to his mother, surviving family members include his life partner Amy McManus and her son Dylan; siblings Raymond Sosnowski and his wife Valerie Matthews, Daniel Sosnowski and his wife Cathy, and Mark Sosnowski.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Ann Church, Bridgeport. A celebration of life will take place at the Norden Club immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton, NH. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Michael's memorial website, see a more complete obituary, sign his tribute wall, or for directions.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 10, 2019