Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Sosnowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Sosnowski


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael J. Sosnowski Obituary
Michael J. Sosnowski
Michael James Sosnowski, a.k.a. Dickie, 62, of Black Rock, Bridgeport, CT, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born in Bridgeport on January 7, 1957, a son of Olga (Melko) Sosnowski of Fairfield, CT and the late Albert Sosnowski.
In addition to his mother, surviving family members include his life partner Amy McManus and her son Dylan; siblings Raymond Sosnowski and his wife Valerie Matthews, Daniel Sosnowski and his wife Cathy, and Mark Sosnowski.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Ann Church, Bridgeport. A celebration of life will take place at the Norden Club immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton, NH. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Michael's memorial website, see a more complete obituary, sign his tribute wall, or for directions.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
Download Now