Michael J. Wasilnak
Michael J. Wasilnak, age 75, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Barbara Macko Wasilnak, passed away on October 1, 2020 in St. Mary's Hospital, Waterbury. Mike was born in Bridgeport on July 28, 1945 to the late Basil and Margaret (Zeock) Wasilnak and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Viet Nam War. Mike was a retired supervisor for the Southern Connecticut Gas Company and enjoyed woodworking. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 52 years, include his devoted children, Marc Wasilnak and his wife Fran, Gary Wasilnak and his wife Kathy, Brian Wasilnak and his wife Stacey, and Michele James and her husband Scott, 5 cherished grandchildren, Jason, Lilly, Jaxon, Cooper, and Avery, a brother, Joseph Wasilnak, a sister, Virginia Nocera and her husband Ron and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 6th at 11 a.m. meeting directly at St. Theresa's Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. Everyone in attendance must follow the COVID 19 guidelines and wear a mask and keep social distancing. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford has been entrusted with the arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com