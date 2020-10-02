1/
Michael J. Wasilnak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Wasilnak
Michael J. Wasilnak, age 75, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Barbara Macko Wasilnak, passed away on October 1, 2020 in St. Mary's Hospital, Waterbury. Mike was born in Bridgeport on July 28, 1945 to the late Basil and Margaret (Zeock) Wasilnak and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Viet Nam War. Mike was a retired supervisor for the Southern Connecticut Gas Company and enjoyed woodworking. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 52 years, include his devoted children, Marc Wasilnak and his wife Fran, Gary Wasilnak and his wife Kathy, Brian Wasilnak and his wife Stacey, and Michele James and her husband Scott, 5 cherished grandchildren, Jason, Lilly, Jaxon, Cooper, and Avery, a brother, Joseph Wasilnak, a sister, Virginia Nocera and her husband Ron and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 6th at 11 a.m. meeting directly at St. Theresa's Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. Everyone in attendance must follow the COVID 19 guidelines and wear a mask and keep social distancing. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford has been entrusted with the arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved