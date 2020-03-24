|
|
Michael J. Whyte
Michael J. Whyte, was born September 30, 1975, to Gail and Joseph. He was the proud grandson of James J. and Eleanor Archambault, and John and Margaret Whyte. From day one, Michael was a loving, caring son, who had the affection of his parents and grandparents. He had reddish-blonde locks, and he loved playing with his Matchbox cars and GI Joe figures. In 1980, he became a big brother to Thomas John ("T.J."), who he kept an eye on and forged the right path for, throughout T.J.'s life. Michael was the leader of the neighborhood kids, taking them on bicycle and backyard adventures. During one such adventure, T.J. fell and broke his arm, leading Michael to pick up his younger brother and carry him over a quarter of a mile home. Michael routinely acted as the man of the house while his father was fighting fires, always turning up the radio scanner to listen to Lieutenant Whyte give a report from a fire.
While Michael was never the best athlete (let's be honest here!), he was a solid student who proudly graduated from Notre Dame Catholic High School, the class of 1993. From there, he earned a finance degree from the University of Connecticut, graduating in 1997. At both Notre Dame and UConn, Michael worked the social circles and made some of his closest friends at those institutions. These friends remained by his side through thick and thin, through good times and bad, and many became life-long friends.
After graduating from UConn, he followed in the footsteps of his mentor, uncle Jimmie Archambault, and moved to New York City. There, Michael began his career in Real Estate Finance with Ernst & Young LLP--"Uncle Ernie" as he affectionately called it. Michael spent seven years in New York City, under the tutelage of his mentor. Jimmie would routinely test Michael's street-savvy, helping him learn the ways of the city, how to network in business circles, and most importantly, how to enjoy the rewards of his success…think of it like the movie Wall Street, but without the real bad stuff!
While Michael never strayed too far from home, always stopping in for Mom's meatloaf, or to take in a ballgame with his Dad and T.J., he was a world-traveler at heart. In 2004, he took an overseas opportunity with Morgan Stanley and his eyes were opened to the world. He lived in various locales, including Beijing, Tokyo, and Frankfurt, before settling in London, England. He established himself in London's South Kensington neighborhood, hopping to various locales throughout Europe on weekends. After conquering the British Empire, Michael took an opportunity with one of his best friends and moved to Belgrade, Serbia, where they helped finance and build the first shopping mall in the city. He reported (to the distress of his parents) that the building he worked in had once been hit by a tomahawk cruise missile during the Balkan conflict. Michael continued to travel the globe, hitting Africa, Asia, Eastern and Western Europe, South America, and even Cuba with some of his best friends. Michael enjoyed the good life, whether it was eating a delicious meal at Maccheroni in Rome with his family, skiing the Swiss Alps, or a having pint of Guinness in Dublin. But Michael always kept to his roots, regularly championing the financial support of his alma maters and donating his time to the causes of good friends and family.
In 2008, Michael received a diagnosis that would change his life: brain cancer. He took his first private jet flight from Belgrade to London (thank you, Rob) to return home for surgery. Mom will never forget Michael and T.J. shaving their heads together; or, Michael being pushed down the hallway on the day of his surgery laughing that he looked like the cartoon character "Marvin the Martian" from the round metal surgery markers on his head. It was reported that upon hearing the news of Michael's diagnosis, Uncle Jimmie fiddled his rolodex, called in favors and got "the best damn surgeon" he could find…and he did, for his Michael. The renowned Dr. Phillip Stieg, of Cornell Weill, performed Michael's brain surgery. Throughout it all--his diagnosis, surgery, post-op treatment--Michael never faltered and never cried once in front of his family or friends. Within the year, he was back to work in Serbia.
In 2014, Michael returned to the States and celebrated his 40th birthday in his hometown of Bridgeport with over 100 of his closest friends and family. He decided to make a permanent move stateside and he and his brother established "The Western Whyte House" in Fairfield. In 2018, he moved back to the home of his birth. There, he kept a close eye on his Mom and Dad, debating politics with Dad and sampling Mom's delicious cookies. Michael had, well, interesting music tastes and would belt some vocals from his old bedroom while checking the stock markets or keeping tabs on old friends. Most notably, he continued his fight against the big C.
As time passed, and Michael's fight continued, it became apparent that the big C would never go away. In February 2020, Michael made the courageous decision to say that he had had enough, but telling his family, "I'm still f***n' here." In the end, Michael passed peacefully, surrounded by his mother, father, and brother, in the home where he grew up. Michael had fought the good fight, he had finished his work.
Michael would want you to remember his favorite quote, made famous by one of his favorite movies, a classic, Dead Poets Society: Carpe diem (SEIZE THE DAY). Michael did seize the day…every day…having traveled to 42 states, 43 countries and six continents during his life. But more importantly, he made an impression on those he met and knew. Michael will be missed by the many people who he'd touched, most especially his family and close friends.
Due to current health concerns surrounding social gatherings, the public memorial service for Michael will be held at a later date.
Michael asked that donations be made in his memory to the Notre Dame Catholic High School, memo: Scholarship Fund, c/o Advancement Office, 220 Jefferson St., Fairfield, CT 06825.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2020