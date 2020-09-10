Michael J. Whyte
Michael J. Whyte was born September 30, 1975, to Gail and Joseph. He was the proud grandson of James J. and Eleanor Archambault, and John and Margaret Whyte. From day one, Michael was a loving, caring son, who had the affection of his parents and grandparents. In 1980, he became a big brother to Thomas John ("T.J."), who he kept an eye on and forged the right path for, throughout T.J.'s life.
A walkthrough visitation will take place on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield. Visitors are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the building at a time.
Michael asked that donations be made in his memory to the Notre Dame Catholic High School, memo: Scholarship Fund, c/o Advancement Office, 220 Jefferson St., Fairfield, CT 06825.
.