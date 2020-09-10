1/
Michael J. Whyte
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Whyte
Michael J. Whyte was born September 30, 1975, to Gail and Joseph. He was the proud grandson of James J. and Eleanor Archambault, and John and Margaret Whyte. From day one, Michael was a loving, caring son, who had the affection of his parents and grandparents. In 1980, he became a big brother to Thomas John ("T.J."), who he kept an eye on and forged the right path for, throughout T.J.'s life.
A walkthrough visitation will take place on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield. Visitors are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the building at a time.
Michael asked that donations be made in his memory to the Notre Dame Catholic High School, memo: Scholarship Fund, c/o Advancement Office, 220 Jefferson St., Fairfield, CT 06825. To send an online condolence and to view the full obituary, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
203-255-1031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved