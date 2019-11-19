|
Michael E. Jackson
Michael E. Jackson of Shelton, CT, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019, in the comfort of his home with family. He was 83.
Mike was born in Bristol, England, on October 21, 1936, to Margaret R. Savage and Albert E. Jackson.
On June 9, 1962, he married his wife, Ann Harding, of Berkeley, England, and together raised their three sons, Andrew, Michael and Timothy.
Mike is survived by his wife, Ann; their son, Andrew and wife, Katherine of Woodbridge, CT; three grandchildren, Claire, Emily and Drew; their son, Timothy and companion, Atalaya of Shelton, CT; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Natalie, and Noah; his cousin Jean from Bristol, England.
He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Margaret, his brother, Robert, and his son, Michael.
Mike earned a National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering in 1954 from The North Gloucestershire Technical College in Cheltenham, England. He then earned his graduate degree from the Bristol College of Technology in 1957 in Bristol, England. In 1961, he completed a two-year course at the College of Aeronautics in Cranfield, England and was awarded a diploma in Aeronautical Science. He started his professional life as an apprentice with aeronautical company, Bristol Siddeley Engines Limited and taught engineering courses at the R.A.F. College, Cranwell, England.
Mike, Ann and their son, Andrew immigrated to the United States in 1966 where he was employed by Sikorsky Aircraft for the remaining 34 years of his professional career. Along the way, he obtained his Professional Engineering degree from the Bridgeport Engineering Institute and, at the same institution, taught aspiring engineers in night school for many years.
Among his array of interests, Mike was an avid participant in all racquet sports. Tennis and squash occupied his earlier years, but master's racquetball was his passion. He played consistently for 20+ years at a national level and his career culminated with winning the National Singles Championship for age 65+ in Houston, TX, in 2002. Retirement did not quell his interests in engineering, and he spent many hours constructing working steam engines from scratch. Another of his favorite activities was spending time with his 6 grandchildren. Mike was always ready to celebrate the many birthdays and events that fill the lives of busy kids.
A celebration of his life will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Shelton on Dec. 6, 2019 at 2 p.m., 188 Rocky Rest Road.
Donations can be made in Mike's memory to the First United Methodist Church of Shelton or .
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 20, 2019