Michael R. Jensen, age 59, unexpectedly entered into eternal rest on February 4, 2019, at Griffin Hospital. He was the loving husband of Rosemary Bernardini Jensen. Michael was born in Bridgeport on October 11, 1959, beloved son of Louise Capozziello Maslar of Seymour and the late Edward Jensen. A resident of Seymour since 1985, he was the proud owner of Mike's Automotive Machine Shop in Beacon Falls since 1990. An avid fan of racing, he was the owner of M & R Racing in which he drove Late Model Series cars. He also enjoyed NASCAR and watching football. In addition to his wife and mother, he leaves to cherish his memory, brothers, Mark Maslar (Sammie) of CA and Edward Jensen (Veronica) of Monroe, sisters, Sheila Long of Derby, Michelle Thomas (Mike) of Ansonia, Marcia Maslar (Mark) of Seymour and Katie Heskett (Erik) of NC, brother-in-law, Donald "Bernie" Bernardini (Kathy) of CA, sisters-in-law, Cathy DeFelice (Nick) of AZ and Marie DiCostanzo (Roger) of Seymour and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Edward and Mildred McLoughlin Jensen and maternal grandparents, Albert and Laura Lazarecki Capozziello. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Monday, his funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption in Ansonia. Interment will immediately follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia.