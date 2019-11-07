|
Michael Kapareiko
Michael Kapareiko, age 91, of Milford, Connecticut, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, surrounded with love by his family. Born in New York City on May 25, 1928, Michael was the son of the late George and Cecelia Kapareiko. Michael served in the United States Army and was a veteran of World War II. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Marion Miller Kapareiko, also of Milford. Together, they shared 64 years of happiness. Michael leaves behind his three beloved children: son Mick Kapareiko and his wife Diane of Milford, CT, daughters Michele Crocker and her husband Ardie of West Haven, CT and Marlena Begg and her husband Tony of Naugatuck, CT, seven cherished grandchildren: Michael Kapareiko and his wife Melanie, Douglas Kapareiko, Ann Crocker and her fiancé Chuck Celini, Nicholas Crocker and Caprice Daurio, Charles Crocker, Michaela Begg, and two beloved great-grandchildren, Nora Ashley Crocker and Liam Christopher Begg. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Mallory Brook Kapareiko. Michael will be remembered by his family as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who enjoyed fishing, boating, gardening and spending time with his family. As an avid fisherman, he was a member of the Milford Striped Bass Club. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A very special thank you to Christine for her loving care of our dad. A celebration of his life will be held privately. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 8, 2019