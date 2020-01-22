|
|
Michael L. Daniels
Michael L. Daniels, age 56 of Milford passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in his home. He was the beloved son of the late Janet A. and Lowell J. Daniels, Sr. Born on November 6, 1963 in Milford, Michael was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School, Trumbull, Class of 1981. He was employed by the Home Depot. Michael loved going to the beach and was an avid, loyal fan of the New York Giants. He is survived by his children, Sara, Michael, and Christie, as well as a granddaughter and grandson. In addition to his children, Michael is survived by his sisters, Kellye Daniels, Lauren Summers, Jaime Daniels and Karyn Wade, his nieces and nephews, Alison, Andrea, Aimee, Billy, Justin, Raechel, Allegra, Buddy and Savannah, his great-nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn, Victoria, Ryan, RJ, Gracie, Shawn and Nathan. He is also survived by special friends, Dee and Charlie. He was predeceased by his brother Lowell, Jr. and a niece, Lisa. Friends may call Friday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., in the Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Prayer and family remembrances at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.1-800-213-6584 www.stjude.org/memorial. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 23, 2020