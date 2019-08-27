|
|
Michael Lampadarios
Michael J. Lampadarios left this earth and went home to Heaven where there is no more pain or sorrow on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born October 21, 1933 in the Bronx, NY. He graduated Brooklyn College with a degree in history and earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Bridgeport Engineering Institute. He received an honorable discharge for his service in the U.S. Army. In 1960 he flew to Greece where he married his wife of 59 years Vasilia. They both returned to Bridgeport, CT where they raised their 4 children. An avid B&W photographer and developer he ensured many cherished memories have been captured while spending family picnics at Seaside Park, Pleasure Beach and Sherwood Is., always enjoying a good smoke of a cigar and pipe along with cold beers. In addition to making memories he lead the family in cheering on his favorite Football team, the NY Giants. Producing the next two generations of Giant fans.
Michael was predeceased by his father John, mother Evangelia and sister Evangelia, he is survived by his wife Vasilia, children, John, Catherine (spouse David), Stelios (spouse Penny), Evangeline (spouse Emanuel); 6 grandchildren, Alexander, Victoria, Sebastian, Michael, Sophia and Evangeline - who were all his pride and joy. Also survived by a sister Efthehia Cassars and nieces of Florida, cousins Michael and Chrysanthe of NJ. In the end he fought with the heart of a lion.
Calling hours will take place on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport with Trisagion services at 730pm. The Rite of Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 9 a.m. in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Bridgeport with Father Georgios Livaditis Presbyter officiating followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Basil Academy in memory of Michael. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com
AIONIA H MNHMH
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 28, 2019