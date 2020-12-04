1/1
Michael Lee Dennis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Lee Dennis
Michael L. Dennis 62 peacefully entered eternal rest on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the comfort of his home in Bridgeport, CT. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother Julia Dennis-Samuel, his brother Tyrone, his only sister Stacie, a beloved niece Rokisha, and two beloved nephews Qu'Amere Chan, and John. His aunts Annie McCann, Izeta McIntosh, Erline Dennis, Deborah Dennis, Mary Dennis; Uncles Adgie Dennis Jr., Robert (Mary) Dennis, Rodney (Jan) Dennis, Sebastian Bultron and a host of relatives and friends. Michael was predeceased by his grandparents Adgie and Bertha Dennis; Uncles John L. Dennis, Daniel Dennis, and Aunt Linda Bultron.
You can join his family for the Celebration of his life on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Morton's Mortuary, Inc. Mortuary at 25 Margaret E Morton Ln, Bridgeport, CT 06607.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved