Michael Lee Dennis

Michael L. Dennis 62 peacefully entered eternal rest on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the comfort of his home in Bridgeport, CT. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother Julia Dennis-Samuel, his brother Tyrone, his only sister Stacie, a beloved niece Rokisha, and two beloved nephews Qu'Amere Chan, and John. His aunts Annie McCann, Izeta McIntosh, Erline Dennis, Deborah Dennis, Mary Dennis; Uncles Adgie Dennis Jr., Robert (Mary) Dennis, Rodney (Jan) Dennis, Sebastian Bultron and a host of relatives and friends. Michael was predeceased by his grandparents Adgie and Bertha Dennis; Uncles John L. Dennis, Daniel Dennis, and Aunt Linda Bultron.

You can join his family for the Celebration of his life on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Morton's Mortuary, Inc. Mortuary at 25 Margaret E Morton Ln, Bridgeport, CT 06607.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store