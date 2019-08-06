|
Michael J. Loschiavo
Michael J. Loschiavo, age 73, of Stratford, passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2019 in his residence. Michael was born on October 16, 1945 in Bridgeport and was the son of the late Carmen (Carl) Loschiavo and Mary Loschiavo Leiras. Michael had a passion for building and built many of the buildings in Fairfield Center, and surrounding towns when he was employed by Rizzitelli Construction as the job foreman. As well he built many homes in the area as the owner of MiRoc Construction and Hallmark Builders. When he "retired" he opened Tinkers Treasures where he ran with his passion for antiques, and became a regular at the Goodwill in search of the "rare" item. His biggest passion in life though were his three children, which drove him crazy most of the time, but would not be where they are today without such a great role model and father. Michael is survived by his two daughters, Suzanne Exline of Oxford and Janice "Tinker" Loschiavo of Bridgeport, one son, Carl Loschiavo and wife Jennifer of Stratford, four grandchildren, Aidan Loschiavo, Mia Loschiavo, Michael Persico and his wife Lauren, Dale Exline, his great-granddaughter, Evangeline Persico, two sisters, Marlene Snyder and husband Duke of Rocky Hill and Janice Carter and husband Wally of New Hampshire, one brother, Anthony Loschiavo and wife Carol of Fairfield, and a host of other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his previous wife and lifelong friend, Joyce Loschiavo. Friends may call at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute in the memory of Michael Loschiavo to St. Jude Children's Place, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 7, 2019