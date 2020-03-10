Connecticut Post Obituaries
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
Michael Marinko

Michael Marinko Obituary
Michael G. Marinko
Michael G. Marinko, of Easton, passed away on March 8, 2020 in West Haven VA Medical Center. Michael was born in Bridgeport to the late Michael and Mary (Plavnicky) Marinko. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and worked for many years at Sikorsky Aircraft. Michael was a pitcher in the minor leagues during the 1950's. He played while stationed in Japan, later going on to play for the Leasberg Braves. After healing from an injured arm, he went back to pitch for the Jacksonville Braves, making the All-Star team. In 1961, Mike played for the Milwaukee Braves, being forced to retire due to another arm injury. He was known as the fastest pitcher "Big Mike". Survivors include his beloved wife, Connie of Easton, his cherished daughter, Tricia of Monroe, cousin, MaryAnne Tracy of New Haven, her children, Christopher Tracy and his family, Ellen and her family all of Cheshire, and Jennifer and her family of Madison, brother-in-law, Joe Klinger and his wife Pat of Rocky Hill and their children, Jeff Klinger and his wife Erica and their family of Virginia, Michael Klinger and his children of Wethersfield, and Jody Bemis and her husband Jeff and their children of South Windsor. Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 11, 2020
