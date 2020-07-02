Michael G. Mica
Michael G. Mica, age 90, of Shelton, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. He was the devoted husband of 69 years to Edith Albarella Mica. Michael was born in Shelton on September 29, 1929, son of the late Anthony and Mary Svehlak Mica. He was a Shelton resident for most of his life. Michael served in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Crag Air Force Base in Selma, Alabama. After his discharge he and his wife made their home there for 13 years. He was employed for many years with Sargent in New Haven as the press foreman until his retirement. Michael was an avid golfer; he was a member of the Tashua Knolls Golf Club in Trumbull and of the Tunxis Country Club Senior League in Farmington. He loved to tend to his garden from early spring to late fall. He prided himself in growing tomatoes the size of a slice of bread. He enjoyed travel with his wife to the islands and after retirement he spent many winters in Florida and California. He was the beloved father of Linda Crowe (husband Edward Crowe), Marlene Sansone, and Michael (David) Mica (wife Beth Severino). He was the loving grandfather of Marissa Sansone, and of Lindsey, Natalie and Kathryn Mica. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Mica (wife Elizabeth) and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Anthony and Emil Mica and three sisters, Mildred Veneri, Helen Mattey, and Ann Cook. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He was a friend to all. Our Dad will be forever in our hearts. Friends may call on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Proper social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks are required for entry. A Mass of Christian Burial limited to 46 people wearing masks will be held on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 424 Coram Ave. in Shelton. A public graveside service will follow the mass at 11 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery, River Rd., Shelton. Leave condolences to the family at www.riverviewfh.com
.