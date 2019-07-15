Michael Paul Mizzone

Michael Paul Mizzone, age 57, of Orange passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019 in his home. He was born on January 4, 1962 in Bridgeport to the late Pasquale and Vivian Hoja Mizzone. efore retiring, he was employed as a Union Representative. An active member of the community, he was a Master Mason 32nd Degree and a member of the Scottish Rite of Ansantawae Lodge #89 in Milford. He also belonged to the Carpenter Union Local #210, B.P.O.E. of Wallingford Lodge #1365, Sons of the America Legion Post #196 of Milford, a football coach in West Haven, Milford, and Amity while coaching all four of his sons in Pop Warner Football and helped coach his daughter's Softball team in Little League. He was the proud recipient of the Carnegie Medal from the Chief of the Fire Department in Orange for rescuing a neighbor. A devoted husband, father and brother, he is survived by his loving wife Jennifer Mudd Mizzone, dedicated children Michael Anthony Mizzone, John Paul Mizzone, Marissa Ann Mizzone, Patrick James Mizzone and Marcus Alan Mizzone all of Orange, sister Debra "Debbie" Price (Bill) of Derby, brothers Alan Plumber (Sue) of Florida, John Mizzone (Gretchen) of Bethany and Patrick Mizzone (James) of New Jersey and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. DIRECTLY in Holy Infant Church, Racebrook Rd, in Orange. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Hope Loves Company, 65 S. Main St. #101, Pennington, NJ 08534. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 16, 2019