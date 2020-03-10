|
Michael Peter Mulhall
Michael Peter Mulhall, age 47, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 8, 2020. Michael was born in New Haven, CT to the late William Mulhall of Trumbull via Co. Kilkenny, Ireland and Madge (Hosey) Mulhall of Trumbull via Co. Longford, Ireland. He worked in roofing and construction for many years. Michael was an avid sports fan and loved spending time with friends, loved animals especially his best pal Sammy and played Gaelic Football for the New Haven Gaelic Football & Hurling Club. Michael was a strong family man who lived for his proud Irish heritage, known as Uncle Mikey to his nieces and nephews and "Mully" to those who knew him best. He was also a member of the Irish-American Community Center. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother William F. Mulhall, Jr. and his partner Stephanie A. Curtin; his sister Theresa M. Jones and her husband Douglas, and five nieces and nephews; Brenna and Matthew Mulhall and Caitlin, Liam and Nathaniel Jones; several aunts and uncles and numerous cousins both home and abroad. Friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Friday, March 13th at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Interment will be private. At the family's request, there will be no calling hours. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the New Haven Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 9056 (Brewery Street Station) New Haven, CT 06532 or the Vietnam Veterans of America, 30 Hood Terrace, West Haven, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 11, 2020