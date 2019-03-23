Michael John Olenoski, Sr.

Michael John Olenoski, Sr., age 50, of San Diego, CA formerly of Derby and Naugatuck, entered into rest on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, CA. He was the devoted husband of 24 years to Dawn (Lombardi) Olenoski. Michael was born in Bridgeport on December 9, 1968, son of Peter Olenoski, Sr. and Theresa (Giardi) Olenoski. He was a graduate of Derby High School Class of 1986. A scholar athlete in high school, he was a member of the 1985 Class S State Football Championship Team. He graduated in 1990 with his Bachelor Degree from Southern Connecticut State University. Michael started his career with United Technology in Stratford. He later transferred to North Carolina to become the CFO for 11 years at Kidde. In 2014, Michael and his family moved to San Diego where he was the CFO for American Scaffold. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an avid fan of the N.Y. Yankees. Michael also was a Little League and Pop Warner coach. Most of all, he loved to watch his sons play sports. He is the beloved father of Michael John Olenoski, Jr. and Nikolas Peter Olenoski, brother of, Peter Olenoski Jr. and his wife Alicia, uncle of, Jenna, Justin, Christian and Kayle Olenoski, son in law of Michael Lombardi a brother in law of Michael Lombardi, Jr. He was predeceased by his mother in law Linda Lombardi. Friends may call on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. On Monday friends are invited to go directly to St. Mary Church, Derby, for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Easton. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary