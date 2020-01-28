|
Michael P. McPadden
Michael P. McPadden, age 71 of Bridgeport, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 in St. Vincent's Medical Center. Michael was born in Fairfield, son of the late Frank J. and Charlotte Mrozowski McPadden. He was educated at Assumption School, Lincoln School, and was a graduated of Andrew Warde High, class of 1967. Michael was a United States Army veteran, serving in Europe from 1967-1970. He was employed by the Pepsi Cola Company for forty-two years, was a life member of the National Association of Naval Veterans, Port 5, and the Bridgeport Elks Lodge 36, Survivors include two nieces and two nephews Caroline Knise, David Levieff, Valerie Levieff all of Westport, and Philip Levieff of Fairfield, sister-in-law Margaret "Peggy" McPadden of Fort Pierce, FL, four cousins Pat Casceria, Rita Cataldi, Laruen and Bob Burke all of Milford, and Brien and Beth McPadden of Fairfield, the love of his life fiancée Rosemary Petrocelli and two special friends Elaine and Kim Kuhn. He was predeceased by his brother John "Jack" McPadden, a sister Diane Levieff, and a nephew John McPadden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m., meeting directly in St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton Street, Bridgeport. Interment will be private at a later date with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Swim Across the Sound, c/o St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606 or , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 29, 2020